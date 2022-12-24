Energy Alert
ARDOT faces challenges with road cleanup

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT crews ran into problems trying to clear the roads on Friday.

The winter weather system that came in on Thursday, Dec. 22 came rapidly, as temperatures plunged within hours, along with the snow and gusty winds.

ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it helped keep the roads from getting worse.

“The winds and the type of snow being so dry, it allowed it to just blow and really move off the roadways. They were able to plow some areas and get moving and keep it moving,” he said.

Crews went out to clean the roads on Dec. 23, but they were presented with an unusual challenge: The bitter cold.

Smithee said temperatures in the single digits brought problems for crews trying to clean the roads.

“We’ve had many of those trucks that stayed loaded a little too long, it froze into a solid block. Our trucks hold six to eight yards of material and some of them have frozen solid,” he said.

Smithee also said fuel lines were frozen, making it difficult to get fuel into the vehicles. He said ARDOT would learn from the experience.

“We may certainly change how we’re doing things. Our fuel treatments have always worked at the temperatures we’re accustomed to but maybe we must learn how to treat our fuels differently so our pumps can work,” he said.

Even with the challenges crews have faced, conditions for the roads have fared better than expected.

“It’s still not clear by any means. We’re going to keep our folks on staff on some level tonight to patrol and work emergency locations. By the time the sun goes down it’ll be hard to, cold to do any more work to speak of,” he said.

Despite the clearer-than-expected conditions, Smithee advised those on the roads to be careful, especially at night.

“You’re not going to be able to look down the road a quarter of a mile and see that spot, you’re going to have to anticipate that it’s already there. I really do suggest everybody, if they have to be outside, just slow down and take everything real calm and real easy,” he said.

