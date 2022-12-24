Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November

Energy Alert
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the ballot initiative did not pass that didn’t stop medical marijuana sales from lighting up.

Our content-sharing partner tells us the numbers are in for Arkansas’ November marijuana sales and they seem to be heading to a record-setting year.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, patients of medical marijuana spent $23.2 million in November. The state had a total of 38 dispensaries that sold 4,489 pounds of medical marijuana.

With November’s sales figured in, the state is on track for 2022 to be the highest year for medical marijuana sales and tax revenue.

Arkansas Department of Health reported 89,383 active medical marijuana patient cards.

“Medical marijuana cardholders have spent $251.7 million in 2022 to obtain 45,677 pounds,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said. “This will certainly be the largest year for sales since the industry launched in 2019. Sales for the year should be close to $275 million by the end of this month. The state has collected $29.4 million in medical marijuana tax revenue in 2022.”

