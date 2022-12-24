Energy Alert
Arkansas population grows by 0.6% in 2022

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The Natural State saw a small boost to its population this year.

The Census Bureau released a report on Thursday, Dec. 22, showing Arkansas grew by 0.6% to a population of 3.04 million in 2022, from 3.02 million in 2021.

The agency said Arkansas added 17,515 people between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022. The state’s natural change was -3,936, which mean there were more deaths (40,187) than births (36,251).

The Census Bureau added the U.S. population rose by 0.4% to 333.28 million in 2022.

