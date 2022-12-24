Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Firefighter’s home damaged by fire

(Diaz Fire Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews responded Friday night to a fire at one of their own.

The Diaz Fire Department responded to a house fire at a firefighter’s home in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District.

A Facebook post said the fire was contained but is believed to be repairable.

It said a collection would be coming up in the next few days and posted on the Diaz Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
The National Weather Service has already issued Wind Chill Alerts for Region 8.
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights

Latest News

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
The Census Bureau released a report on Thursday, Dec. 22, showing Arkansas grew by 0.6% to a...
Arkansas population grows by 0.6% in 2022
Crews went out to clean the roads on Dec. 23, but they were presented with an unusual...
ARDOT faces challenges with road cleanup