Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews responded Friday night to a fire at one of their own.
The Diaz Fire Department responded to a house fire at a firefighter’s home in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District.
A Facebook post said the fire was contained but is believed to be repairable.
It said a collection would be coming up in the next few days and posted on the Diaz Fire Department’s Facebook page.
