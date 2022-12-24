JHS alum Kevin Pointer records tackle Friday in Wake Forest bowl win

TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native made the box score in bowl season.

Kevin Pointer recorded a tackle on Friday as Wake Forest won the Gasparilla Bowl. The Demon Deacons beat Missouri 27-17 to cap a 8-5 season. Pointer made the stop in the 4th quarter.

The Jonesboro High alum played in all 13 games for Wake Forest in 2022, recording 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, and 1 pass breakup. His best performance was a 4 tackle outing in October vs. Army.

Pointer has played 2 seasons at Wake Forest, he started his collegiate career at ULM.

