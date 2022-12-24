Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

JHS alum Kevin Pointer records tackle Friday in Wake Forest bowl win

Jonesboro native Kevin Pointer is in his first season with Wake Forest
Jonesboro native Kevin Pointer is in his first season with Wake Forest(Jaylynn Nash | Source: Wake Forest Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native made the box score in bowl season.

Kevin Pointer recorded a tackle on Friday as Wake Forest won the Gasparilla Bowl. The Demon Deacons beat Missouri 27-17 to cap a 8-5 season. Pointer made the stop in the 4th quarter.

The Jonesboro High alum played in all 13 games for Wake Forest in 2022, recording 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, and 1 pass breakup. His best performance was a 4 tackle outing in October vs. Army.

Pointer has played 2 seasons at Wake Forest, he started his collegiate career at ULM.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
State trooper unit damaged in crash
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8

Latest News

The Missouri Tigers we’re looking for their first Bowl win in eight years on December 23, but...
Missouri Tigers loses Gasparilla Bowl to Wake Forest
Red Wolves reflect after non-conference finale
Omar El-Sheikh and Terrance Ford reflect after Red Wolves win over Little Rock
Omar El-Sheikh had 25 pts and 15 reb Thursday as Arkansas State beat Little Rock 77-75.
Ford & El-Shiekh combine for 50 points, A-State uses second-half run to beat Little Rock
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Arkansas football Early Signing Period continues