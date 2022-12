CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash along Highway 49 in Craighead County has traffic at a standstill.

According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.

All lanes are impacted, and it is said there is injury with this crash. No word on how many were hurt.

Region 8 News is working to get more details on this developing story.

