Lyon College honors first active-duty ROTC graduate

Ted Holzwarth (left) and Sarah Tallents pin a gold bar on 2nd Lt. Alexander Holzwarth during...
Ted Holzwarth (left) and Sarah Tallents pin a gold bar on 2nd Lt. Alexander Holzwarth during the Lyon College ROTC Fighting Scots detachment's commissioning ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9.(Source: Lyon College)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Lyon College’s ROTC has a new face entering the field.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Fighting Scots detachment held its second commission ceremony of the year.

“This program was initiated at Lyon in 2019 forming an affiliate unit of the Arkansas State ROTC Red Wolf Battalion,” said President Dr. Melissa Taverner. “The Fighting Scots detachment has, in a very short time, acquitted itself quite well garnering numerous state-level awards and achievements from our cadets.”

According to a news release, now 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Holzwarth was the sole graduate of the ceremony, becoming the first officer in his long line of enlisted and non-commissioned officer family members.

Holzwarth is the first active-duty cadet to graduate from Lyon College.

“As a member of the Army, 2nd Lieutenant Holzwarth will serve as a platoon leader and have many future jobs leading future service members in preparation for what may be their fight overseas,” said Professor of Military Science Lieutenant Morgan Weatherly. “This future service aligns with the oath that each officer takes swearing to protect and defend the United States Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic. An oath of considerable gravity.”

The news release stated Holzwarth’s gold bar was pinned on by his father, Ted Holzwarth, and significant other, Sarah Tallents, and he received his first salute by his uncle, Johnny Reinhart, who is a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant.

