Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
State trooper unit damaged in crash
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench at a frontline position near Maryinka, Donetsk region,...
Shells pummel Ukraine’s Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
Frigid weather and heavy snow covering much of the U.S. leads to flight cancellations from...
Seattle airport tells residents to 'go home' as flights are canceled
Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours.
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel