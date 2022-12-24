Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Osceola firefighters call in backup

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house...
Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street.

Once firefighters were on the scene, they found heavy black smoke coming from the home and the cold temperatures made it difficult to find a water supply.

The Osceola Fire Department ended up calling in backup from neighboring departments in Luxora, Burdette, and Keiser. Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
State trooper unit damaged in crash
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8

Latest News

In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the vote...
Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November
"It's a Wonderful Life"
50 of the best Christmas movies of all time
Former LSU baseball pitcher Jaden Hill gave back to his community.
Former LSU pitcher turned pro treats Ashdown kids to Christmas shopping spree
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire