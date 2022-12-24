Osceola firefighters call in backup

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street.

Once firefighters were on the scene, they found heavy black smoke coming from the home and the cold temperatures made it difficult to find a water supply.

The Osceola Fire Department ended up calling in backup from neighboring departments in Luxora, Burdette, and Keiser. Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.

