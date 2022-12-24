Energy Alert
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development

By Parker King
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas.

In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.

It’s tall grass and trees right now, but 75 acres off I-55 will eventually become 188 homes for the city of Marion.

The Brownstone Estates, they’re calling it.

It’s the result of a months-long conversation between D.R. Horton, a major construction company out of Texas, and the P3 Group out of Memphis, led by Dee Brown.

“[D.R. Horton] met with us and wanted to gauge our interest in being a part of the development with them,” Brown said.

He says Crittenden County employers like Southland Casino, Coca-Cola, and the various school districts have had challenges with locating housing for new employees, but major developments like this will help solve that.

“It’s going to give people who have been commuting for many years... the opportunity to purchase a nice home and live, work and play right in Marion, Arkansas,” said Brown.

“That growth is very exciting to see,” said Tracy Brick, the president of the Marion Chamber of Commerce and the incoming mayor of the city.

She said the city’s growth isn’t stopping with the news of Brownstone Estates.

“Another announced housing development of 240 acres that’s to take place over the next two to three years,” Brick said. “There’s also another one that is ready to go. That is 40 lots.”

“It’s going to open the door for further economic development,” said Brown. “You’re going to generate additional sales tax revenue through grocery stores, through gas stations, restaurants, so it’s a really big deal for the city.”

Brick says the city’s population has doubled since she moved here in the late ‘80s.

Now, she says, it’s time to grow the commercial sector.

“I’d like to encourage any developers to come over here and shop around. See what we have to offer,” the incoming mayor said.

The homes will start around $250,000, Brown said, reaching as high as $400,000, with brand new amenities that would appeal to any prospective homebuyer.

Brown says in March, P3 will build the underlying infrastructure like water, sewer, and roads... selling the land to D.R. Horton to develop the new homes in November.

