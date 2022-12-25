Celebrating Christmas as a community

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Families gather on Christmas Day to enjoy time and food together. The Christmas Dinner in Trumann does the same thing, but Coordinator Lindsay Miller says it brings the community together.

The city of Trumann hosted its 25th Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec.25.

“It takes a community effort to make this happen, so it always just makes me feel so good knowing that there is so many other people in the community that have the same heart for it as I do,” she said.

Miller has been coordinating the event for years, she starts her preparations in November. She said many already know they want to help.

“I call local churches, local organizations. There are different people that I know want to help. People will call me, ‘I know it’s coming up what can I do? I want to cook, I want to help, I want to volunteer’,” she said.

Donations are made, food is cooked, and volunteers come to help distribute the food. Many also come to deliver, as most of the food is taken out to the community.

For some volunteers, being at the Community Christmas Dinner has become its own tradition.

“It’s so rewarding to just be able to come together and share the love of Jesus through food and fellowship,” said Teresa Dunton, a volunteer.

Bryce Hand, who was volunteering for the first time, said it felt rewarding to help.

“I love helping people out that really, really need it,” he said.

Many who volunteered said the biggest reward is being able to make a difference in their community on Christmas day.

“When people are just so eager to serve and to help and to show, you know, the community what Christmas is all about, which for us it’s about Jesus and sharing his love,” Miller said.

