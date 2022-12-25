Finding shelter from the cold

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Jonesboro can find shelter from the cold in two locations.

The Earl Bell Community Center and the Salvation Army are providing shelter for those trying to get away from the cold.

“People could die, people could die out on the streets. I mean, it’s just cold and some, you know, they’re homeless, they don’t have nowhere to go,” Shelter Monitor, William Short said.

The Salvation Army already operates as a shelter, but it converted to a 24-hour shelter when temperatures dropped to dangerous levels. The Earl Bell Community Center opened its doors to provide warmth during the day.

“Just to provide a safe warm place for patron or the community… that’s a goal and I mean, it’s caring for them,” Earl Bell Community Center Manager Joann Taylor said.

Taylor said she gives hot chocolate to those who come, and the gym is also open so residents can play. Unfortunately, the doors must close at night, but Taylor said she tries to help.

Currently, the only other location is the Salvation Army, where residents can find more than escape from the cold.

“They allow them to come over here and take showers and wash their clothes. We feed them two meals a day,” Short said.

The shelter also provides meals for the residents who come.

“They’re grateful… You can tell by the smile on their face just by getting a warm hot meal, you know, and able to stay in, out of the elements,” Short said.

Both Taylor and Short said they’re happy to help at facilities that are working to keep residents warm, but the community needs more shelters.

“There needs to be more, matter of fact, I wish our facility here was a little bit bigger, that way we could house more people,” Short said.

Those in need of shelter can dial 211 to find the nearest shelter.

