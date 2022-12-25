Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Finding shelter from the cold

By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Jonesboro can find shelter from the cold in two locations.

The Earl Bell Community Center and the Salvation Army are providing shelter for those trying to get away from the cold.

“People could die, people could die out on the streets. I mean, it’s just cold and some, you know, they’re homeless, they don’t have nowhere to go,” Shelter Monitor, William Short said.

The Salvation Army already operates as a shelter, but it converted to a 24-hour shelter when temperatures dropped to dangerous levels. The Earl Bell Community Center opened its doors to provide warmth during the day.

“Just to provide a safe warm place for patron or the community… that’s a goal and I mean, it’s caring for them,” Earl Bell Community Center Manager Joann Taylor said.

Taylor said she gives hot chocolate to those who come, and the gym is also open so residents can play. Unfortunately, the doors must close at night, but Taylor said she tries to help.

Currently, the only other location is the Salvation Army, where residents can find more than escape from the cold.

“They allow them to come over here and take showers and wash their clothes. We feed them two meals a day,” Short said.

The shelter also provides meals for the residents who come.

“They’re grateful… You can tell by the smile on their face just by getting a warm hot meal, you know, and able to stay in, out of the elements,” Short said.

Both Taylor and Short said they’re happy to help at facilities that are working to keep residents warm, but the community needs more shelters.

“There needs to be more, matter of fact, I wish our facility here was a little bit bigger, that way we could house more people,” Short said.

Those in need of shelter can dial 211 to find the nearest shelter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55.
State trooper unit damaged in crash
FedEx back in action after ground stop, but travelers stranded due to canceled flights
FedEx back in action after ground stop while travelers stranded due to canceled flights
Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas.
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8

Latest News

Every year, Santa Claus visits the pediatric patients at St. Bernard’s Medical Center,...
Santa spotted at St. Bernard’s
List of stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Shopping hours this Christmas weekend
Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people to not let Christmas pass without doing something good
Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people "do something good" this Christmas