Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MLGW issues boil water notice for all customers

Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.(Pixabay)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to freezing weather and power outages, Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.

MLGW is asking all customers as a precautionary measure to boil water before using it for consumption.

According to MLGW, the company has experienced multiple line breaks which have resulted in a significant loss of pressure to Memphis and Shelby County in the drinking water system.

The company is also asking all customers to curtail water usage and repair any ruptured lines in their homes or business.

What to do during a boil water advisory:

-Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

-Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using or use bottled water.

-Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

-Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water is safe for bathing and showering but try to avoid getting it in your mouth. For more information click here.

MLGW is actively seeking and repairing line and main breaks. Once the system pressure is restored, required regulatory testing will be conducted.

Customers will be informed when the notice is lifted and no longer applies, according to MLGW.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
Blu Rolland
Affidavit reveals alarming details about child’s death in Moro, Ark.

Latest News

MLGW working to get heat and power resotred for customers
Thousands of MLGW customers without heat or power
Every year, Santa Claus visits the pediatric patients at St. Bernard’s Medical Center,...
Santa spotted at St. Bernards
In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the vote...
Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November
Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house...
Osceola firefighters call in backup