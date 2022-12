JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year, Santa Claus visits pediatric patients at St. Bernard’s Medical Center, delivering gifts throughout the hospital.

A social media post showed us Santa starting his visit to the NICU and spreading joy with dozens of babies.

Santa is scheduled to visit the pediatric floors and the 4th and 5th floors of the hospital.

