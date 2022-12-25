Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Thousands of MLGW customers without heat or power

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December’s arctic blast aftershock left thousands of MLGW customers over the Christmas holiday weekend without heat or power.

“Over the course of the last two days 226,000 of our 431,000 customers were impacted by the liver at rolling blackouts,” said MLGW President Doug McGowan.

It was a mandate handed down Friday by MLGW supplier, Tennessee Valley Authority.

MLGW President Doug McGowan said in a press conference Saturday the utility had to take action for the first time in history to curtail electric service by 5%…ultimately increasing that demand to 10%.

“We have a little to no notice when this is going to happen and we have to execute our part of load curtailment. This is just how the electrical system works in the TVA and in other parts of the country,” said McGowan.

MLGW anticipated remotely-controlled rolling blackouts would last 30 minutes but some areas and residents experienced them for much longer due to the high demand for energy being used.

“With the temperature getting pretty cold, it’s difficult for those things to operate effectively and that requires that our team go to the field and reset that breaker at the substation to get power,” said McGowan.

Temperatures in the Mid-South dipped to a single digit and wind chill advisories were 15 below zero, almost unheard-of numbers in Memphis.

“We understand that there was confusion, anger and frustration about the changing of plans,” said McGowan.

MLGW reports Saturday, TVA’s grids are stable and do not expect to reimplement rolling blackouts for the Christmas holiday and beyond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
Blu Rolland
Affidavit reveals alarming details about child’s death in Moro, Ark.

Latest News

Every year, Santa Claus visits the pediatric patients at St. Bernard’s Medical Center,...
Santa spotted at St. Bernards
Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for all customers.
MLGW issues boil water notice for all customers
In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the vote...
Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November
Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house...
Osceola firefighters call in backup