Helping you plan your day

Weather Headlines

A quick-moving system with limited moisture may give us just enough snow early Monday morning to put a coating of snowfall across Region 8. Even though this will not be much snow, there could be some minor travel issues in some areas.

Temperatures rise above freezing in the afternoon, so some good melting should take place. Tuesday looks cold again with temperatures in the mid-30s, but things are changing. Temperatures warm quickly in the middle of the week to the 50s and 60s.

A rainy pattern also sets up to wash away all of the salt on the roads. At this time, we might get a little break from the rain at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned.

News Headlines

Police need help finding a missing Sharp County woman.

A community celebrates Christmas with a meal.

Pemiscot County officials have issued a boil advisory.

