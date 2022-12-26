Energy Alert
MLGW to distribute water Monday amid boil notice

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A boil water notice remains in effect for all MLGW customers.

The company issued a statement Sunday evening detailing their efforts to restore water pressure.

They say 15 pipe breaks occurred at businesses on Sunday, which can lead to reduced pressure within the system.

MLGW says wells and pumping stations had their pressure significantly increased Sunday, as a temporary measure to get water through to customers. The pressure has since been scaled back down to increase volume to their reservoirs.

A water distribution will be held at MLGW’s community offices on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at these locations:

  • 2935 Lamar Avenue
  • 5141 Navy Rd. in Millington
  • 1111 E. Shelby Drive

They will be accepting donations ahead of the giveaway at the Lamar Avenue location from 8 to 11 a.m.

