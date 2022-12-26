Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Silver Alert issued for Sharp County woman

Deborah Linthicum disappeared on Thursday in Cave City.
Deborah Linthicum disappeared on Thursday in Cave City.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City.

According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City.

Linthicum has brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 185 pounds and is 5 feet and two inches tall.

ASP said they don’t know what she is wearing but she may be traveling in a Blue Pontiac Vibe with Arkansas License Plate 972XWH.

If you know where she is, please call the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office 870-994-2211.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house...
Osceola firefighters call in backup
Blu Rolland
Affidavit reveals alarming details about child’s death in Moro, Ark.

Latest News

Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta.
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta.
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department held a memorial Saturday to remember...
LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death
"Avatar: The Way of Water" reaches $254M domestic, ahead of the "Puss in Boots" sequel and a...
‘Avatar’ sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office