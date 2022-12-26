Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) – Residents in Swifton are under a boil order after a series of events led to the city’s water tank to be emptied.

According to the water department, last week’s brutal cold temperatures led to pipes and gauges to freeze. With frozen gauges on the tanks, officials could not accurately see how much water was in the tanks, and the tanks emptied over the weekend.

Crews are working to make repairs and once the tanks are filled again, the water will be tested to make sure it is safe to use before the boil order is lifted.

The city’s water department expects the boil order to last until at least Thursday.

