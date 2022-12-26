Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta.

Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.

They offer more than just lights, whether you want to take a hayride, get your picture taken with Santa, or need to pick up some last-minute gifts at the souvenir shop, there’s something for everyone at Lights of the Delta.

To see more great road trips like this one visit kait8.com/roadtrip.

