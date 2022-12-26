Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta.

Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.

They offer more than just lights, whether you want to take a hayride, get your picture taken with Santa, or need to pick up some last-minute gifts at the souvenir shop, there’s something for everyone at Lights of the Delta.

To see more great road trips like this one visit kait8.com/roadtrip.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m.
Highway back open following crash
Blu Rolland
Affidavit reveals alarming details about child’s death in Moro, Ark.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house...
Osceola firefighters call in backup

Latest News

Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta.
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department held a memorial Saturday to remember...
LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death
"Avatar: The Way of Water" reaches $254M domestic, ahead of the "Puss in Boots" sequel and a...
‘Avatar’ sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
A winter storm delivers frigid temperatures, power outages, and travel delays on Christmas.
A frigid Christmas across the U.S.