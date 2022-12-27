Energy Alert
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning

The USGS is reporting two magnitude 2.2 earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS is reporting two small earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County.

The epicenters were just a few miles apart and happened nearly 90 minutes apart.

According to the USGS, both earthquakes were a magnitude 2.2.

The first quake happened at 4:49 a.m. approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Marston.

The second one registered 2.9 miles northwest of New Madrid at 6:18 a.m.

So far, no one has reported feeling either earthquake.

For more information on the quakes, click here for the USGS website.

