A Christmas day investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m.

According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital.

The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the victim was stabbed twice in the chest. We do not know the victim’s condition.

Right now, police have not said if there is a suspect, and one is not listed in the police report.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.