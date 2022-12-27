Helping you plan your day ahead

Energy Alert
A sink runs water to prevent a busted pipe as temperatures begin to warm.
A sink runs water to prevent a busted pipe as temperatures begin to warm.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Skies starting to clear out overnight and that is going to lead to some sunshine today across Region 8. That sun will be deceiving because temperatures today will only reach the mid-30s.

Temperatures warm even more on Wednesday, with most of Region 8 going into the 50s.

Showers return to the forecast on Thursday. with heavier showers expected on Friday.

We cannot rule out a few rumbles of thunder Friday and Saturday, but the severe weather threat this week looks pretty low. New Year’s day will be a brief break from the rain chances.

Thunderstorms are expected on Monday and some of them could be strong.

Stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Plumbers work overtime during holidays.

Multiple boil orders and advisories are in effect in Region 8.

Razorbacks reflect on the team ahead of the bowl game.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

