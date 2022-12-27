Helping you plan your day ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Skies starting to clear out overnight and that is going to lead to some sunshine today across Region 8. That sun will be deceiving because temperatures today will only reach the mid-30s.

Temperatures warm even more on Wednesday, with most of Region 8 going into the 50s.

Showers return to the forecast on Thursday. with heavier showers expected on Friday.

We cannot rule out a few rumbles of thunder Friday and Saturday, but the severe weather threat this week looks pretty low. New Year’s day will be a brief break from the rain chances.

Thunderstorms are expected on Monday and some of them could be strong.

Stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast.

News Headlines

Plumbers work overtime during holidays.

Multiple boil orders and advisories are in effect in Region 8.

Razorbacks reflect on the team ahead of the bowl game.

