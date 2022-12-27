JPD investigates Christmas day crime

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine, it’s Christmas afternoon and you’re leaving to go visit family but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot.

Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an S-U-V.

A police report said it happened Sunday, Dec. 25 around 2:30 p.m. on Fairfield Drive.

The incident report said the S-U-V had broken back glass and a tear in the headliner.

The report did list a suspect between the age of 18 and 25. No arrests have been made.

