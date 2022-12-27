Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement.

A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the distinguished career of Chief Painter. The comments flooded with many congratulations and thank you’s for Chief Painter.

