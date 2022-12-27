Energy Alert
Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time

Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement.

A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the distinguished career of Chief Painter. The comments flooded with many congratulations and thank you’s for Chief Painter.

