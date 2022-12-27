Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement.
A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the distinguished career of Chief Painter. The comments flooded with many congratulations and thank you’s for Chief Painter.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.