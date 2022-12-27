Energy Alert
Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

