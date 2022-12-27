Man killed in one-vehicle crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane.

Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.

Police reports said that the weather was clear, and the roads were dry.

