Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man killed in one-vehicle crash

A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.
A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.(Gray Media)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane.

Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.

Police reports said that the weather was clear, and the roads were dry.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Linthicum disappeared on Thursday in Cave City.
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
A pot of boiling water.
Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued
Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out...
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m.
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital

Latest News

Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State HC Destinee Rogers previews Sun Belt opener at ULM
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State HC Mike Balado previews Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion
Dyersburg Police Department
14-year-old runaway arrested for gun, drug charges in Dyersburg
Missouri Department of Transportation/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report shows MoDOT behind on road spending compared to other states