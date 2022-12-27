Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds

FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments...
FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments related to mental health, a newly published study shows.(Credit: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Emergency rooms in children’s hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that, starting in 2015, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased 8% every year for five years.

About 13% of those patients revisited the hospital within six months.

Researchers say the number of mental health visits that led to a revisit remained stable among patients of all ages, but pediatric mental health revisits increased 6.3% annually.

Researchers called the analysis “concerning.”

The study used data from more than 200,000 patients from 38 children’s hospitals in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Linthicum disappeared on Thursday in Cave City.
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
A pot of boiling water.
Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued
Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out...
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m.
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say