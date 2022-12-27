Energy Alert
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last four years, the minimum wage in the state of Missouri has increased by $0.85 annually. And 2023 will be no different.

In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022.

Missourians voted in November 2018 to pass Proposition B when the state minimum wage sat at $8.60.

According to state law, “employers engaged in retail or service businesses whose annual gross income is less than $500,000 are not required to pay the state minimum wage rate.”

For more information, contact the United States Department of Labor. If you feel you are not being paid the correct wages, you can file a minimum wage complaint.

The Kansas minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

