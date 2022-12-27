Energy Alert
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:

  • Caruthersville, MO
  • Hayti, MO
  • Steele, MO
  • Swifton, AR

We will continue to update this page if any more boil orders are in effect for other communities.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

