Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:

Caruthersville, MO

Hayti, MO

Steele, MO

Swifton, AR

We will continue to update this page if any more boil orders are in effect for other communities.

