Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.
Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:
- Caruthersville, MO
- Hayti, MO
- Steele, MO
- Swifton, AR
We will continue to update this page if any more boil orders are in effect for other communities.
