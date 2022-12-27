Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

The space agency captured photos showing Mars’ landscape changing due to winter.

One photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars’ landscape look darker.

According to NASA, Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompanies sub-zero temperatures.

In some areas, the red planet can get as low as -190 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Linthicum disappeared on Thursday in Cave City.
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out...
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
A pot of boiling water.
Swifton water tanks emptied, boil order issued
Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m.
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

Latest News

Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State HC Destinee Rogers previews Sun Belt opener at ULM
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State HC Mike Balado previews Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo