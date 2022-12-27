Energy Alert
Plumbers work overtime during Christmas weekend

By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Temperatures reached dangerously low levels over the past week, leading homeowners to take precautions to protect their pipes. Even after following all the proper steps, some still find their house drenched.

Brandon Edwards owns DrainPro Professional Services and he has been working around the clock since the cold blast started. Even during the Christmas holiday.

“When it gets this brutally cold, we are usually daylight to dark and sometimes after dark,” said Edwards.

Edwards has responded to at least six calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I had to meet him at a job site because of the time crunch he was on. Edwards said he was booked up again today, with the main issue being pipes that busted or are leaking.

“We try and save Christmas for anybody we can and get their services back on,” said Edwards.

Edwards stressed that preparation is key when a cold spell is in the forecast. Wrapping pipes, covering outside faucets, and leaving your inside water faucets on, with a small trickle can help cut the chances of a busted pipe. “It is far more costly for me to come out than it is to just run that trickle of water and just have an extra $20 on your water bill,” said Edwards.

The culprit is typically found above your head or below your feet. Checking the attic and crawl spaces is critical in preventing damage from water. Edwards said that these spaces can experience a leak and you would not know until the damage was done.

“Typically it is in attics and under crawl spaces. That is the main thing is to keep your attic vents closed,” said Edwards.

Thinking fast can save you thousands of dollars. If a pipe begins to burst in the home, rushing out the meter to the main shutoff valve can prevent any more damage. Edwards added that keeping the water off until a professional can arrive is an inconvenience but it will help out in the long run.

