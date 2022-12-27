Energy Alert
Record levels for sports betting in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sports betting has been around for less than a year in Arkansas and is already setting revenue records.

Online sports betting started in Arkansas in March after a ruling by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Before that, sports wagers could only be made on casino property. Casino gambling was approved in Arkansas back in 2018.

You can read more about the record numbers from October and November sports betting at KARK.com.

