Report shows MoDOT behind on road spending compared to other states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released its annual report breaking down the department’s revenue streams, which shows how funds are used and what investments were made to the state’s transportation infrastructure.

The report also highlights major construction projects and unfunded needs.

“Our first thing is what Missourians have told us, take care of what we have,” said MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter. “That’s our first asset management, preserving the system we have in place, and it does take a lot of money just to do that. We realize that we have 35,000 miles of roadway and over 10,000 bridges, a lot of those bridges over 50 years old. So it takes a lot just to maintain what we have.”

The report shows Missouri has the seventh-largest roadway system. It ranks 48th in annual revenue per mile.

“It’s a big state, and we just talked about the size of the system,” said Schroeter. “But it’s also maintained 24-7 as we’ve just come through the holidays, we’ve realized we’ve had crews out around the clock plowing snow. Come springtime, when it comes time to stripe the roads and, mow the grass, pick up trash. And the other side people see is almost $1 billion a year in contracts to contractors to help us resurface, replace bridges.”

Maintenance and improvements have been seen across the Springfield area, like the $13.6 million widening project on James River Freeway completed on July 1.

“I think people within our community that drive that regularly are pleased with how that turned out. It’s received a lot of positive feedback from the community,” said Southwest District Engineer Steve Campbell.

CLICK HERE to see the full report.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.