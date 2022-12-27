Energy Alert
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three judges have recused themselves from the property lawsuit between First United Methodist Church and the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.

According to court documents, Circuit Judges Richard Lusby, Pamela B. Honeycutt, and Melissa Richardson have all cited conflicts of interest in this lawsuit and have declined to preside over the lawsuit.

The documents show that Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey is now the fourth assigned judge.

The lawsuit itself was filed by First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to keep its current church building in the wake of an attempt to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

