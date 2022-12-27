Energy Alert
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

By Ashley Sharp
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX) – Titus Converse was stranded in the Phoenix airport Friday as a flight delay became a flight cancellation.

“There’s nothing on the website that says there are any available flights – everything is not looking good,” Converse said.

He wasn’t alone. The lines of people trying to rebook their canceled flights grew by the hundreds.

“The line felt like Disneyland without the fun,” Converse said.

But a chance encounter in that not-so-merry line is where Converse’s Christmas adventure home began.

“It feels like we are in a movie,” Converse said.

He started a conversation with two strangers who just so happened to also be Sacramento-bound and a new plan presented itself – they decided to drive.

The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour drive home.

“It’s such silly life we are living. I cannot believe this is actually happening,” Converse said.

They took turns driving straight through the night, getting to know each other along the way.

“In today’s day and age you don’t see strangers helping strangers too much,” Converse said.

The generosity meant they all made it home the afternoon of Christmas Eve, a story they’ll never forget.

Copyright 2022 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

