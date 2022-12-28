Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.(Max Andrey/Pexels via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.

Police said severe weather caused the tree to fall.

First responders pronounced all three people inside the truck deceased at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The highway was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which police said was further hindered by weather and safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out...
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and...
Car crashes into a house
A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m.
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital

Latest News

The U.S. is implementing new COVID-19 measures for travelers from China.
US announces new COVID-19 testing measures for travelers from China
A maternity ward in Kherson, Ukraine, was damaged by Russian shelling.
French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support
FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor...
Police instructor shoots self in leg at New Orleans training academy firing range
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Salvage yard on fire in Independence County
The Blytheville Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.
All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak