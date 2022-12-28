Energy Alert
8 puppies alone in the cold

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold.

The social media post informed the community that the puppies’ eyes were not open, and they were so young they would need to be bottle-fed.

In just a short amount of time citizens in Blytheville worked together to get all puppies out of animal control.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

