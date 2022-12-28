8 puppies alone in the cold

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold.

The social media post informed the community that the puppies’ eyes were not open, and they were so young they would need to be bottle-fed.

In just a short amount of time citizens in Blytheville worked together to get all puppies out of animal control.

