Arkansas State tips off Sun Belt play this week, Balado & Rogers hold weekly press conferences

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball squads start Sun Belt play this week. Both will have conference openers on the road.

Men’s basketball travels to Old Dominion on Thursday. They’ll host ULM Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Meanwhile women’s basketball heads to ULM on Thursday and Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers held their weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Thursday 6:00pm: Men at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

Thursday 6:30pm: Women at ULM (ESPN+)

Saturday 1:00pm: Women at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Men vs. ULM (ESPN+)

January 5th 7:00pm: Women vs. Troy (ESPN+)

January 5th 7:00pm: Men at South Alabama (ESPN+)

January 7th 2:00pm: Women vs. Appalachian State (ESPN+)

January 7th 4:00pm: Men at Troy (ESPN+)

