Banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies 125-108

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks to shoot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks to shoot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and guard Damion Lee in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108 on Tuesday night.

Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall.

Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points. Desmond Bane was the only other Memphis player in double figures with 14 before Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins cleared his bench midway through the fourth quarter.

The Suns were without several key players.

Devin Booker, who is trying to come back from a groin injury, lasted four-plus minutes in a Christmas Day loss to Denver and remained out against the Grizzlies.

Landry Shamet joined Cameron Payne and Cam Johnson on the injury list along with Booker.

Washington made three of Phoenix’s 10 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Suns to a 65-49 lead at the break. Memphis made three 3s in the first two quarters.

Morant scored 22 in the third, but two free throws for Josh Okogie and a driving layup by Washington made it 97-80 after three.

Up next, the Grizzlies are traveling north to take on the Toronto Raptors Thursday night.

