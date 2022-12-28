Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blue & You Foundation to Award $3.3 Million in 2023

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants...
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million.(Pexels via MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million.

The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in the Natural State.

According to a news release, the grants will directly impact each of the state’s 75 counties and fund projects that are focused on behavioral health resources, social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole-person health, and medical condition innovation.

“These grants will fund dozens of projects touching Arkansans all over the state — from supporting the Arkansas Suicide Prevention Hotline to providing recreational therapy to youth aging out of foster care, the 2023 grants will impact Arkansans in a powerful way,” said Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “The organizations that we have funded are focused on improving the lives of people in our communities, which is also our goal at the Blue & You Foundation.”

Additional funds will be awarded in 2023 through the Foundation’s mini-grant program. Applications for mini-grants, up to $2,000 each, will open on Jan. 1 and close on Feb. 15. For more information on the Blue & You grant process or to apply, visit blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and...
Car crashes into a house
Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out...
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m.
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,100+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 700+ daily new cases
Fitness Lab at SIRO One Za'abeel, Dubai
Keeping up momentum on your New Year’s resolution of fitness
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday