Blue & You Foundation to Award $3.3 Million in 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million.

The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in the Natural State.

According to a news release, the grants will directly impact each of the state’s 75 counties and fund projects that are focused on behavioral health resources, social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole-person health, and medical condition innovation.

“These grants will fund dozens of projects touching Arkansans all over the state — from supporting the Arkansas Suicide Prevention Hotline to providing recreational therapy to youth aging out of foster care, the 2023 grants will impact Arkansans in a powerful way,” said Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “The organizations that we have funded are focused on improving the lives of people in our communities, which is also our goal at the Blue & You Foundation.”

Additional funds will be awarded in 2023 through the Foundation’s mini-grant program. Applications for mini-grants, up to $2,000 each, will open on Jan. 1 and close on Feb. 15. For more information on the Blue & You grant process or to apply, visit blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

