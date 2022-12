JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI.

The street is currently blocked off.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

