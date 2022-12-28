Energy Alert
Craighead County stabbing investegation

Around 6 p.m. deputies began an investigation for a stabbing in Craighead County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 6 p.m. deputies began an investigation for a stabbing in Craighead County.

The stabbing occurred at 336 County Road 109 but no suspects have been named as of right now.

The victim’s condition and whether or not this was accidental are still unknown.

This is an ongoing case and KAIT will update you as more information is received.

