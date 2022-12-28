Customer cars stolen from dealership

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A box that contained dozens of customers’ keys was broken into at Cavenaugh Hyundai. According to Jonesboro police, three vehicles were stolen off the lot.

“Over the past several months there have been several car dealerships broken into. Throughout the Mid-South,” said Jonesboro police chief Rick Elliot.

Along with the three cars, around $400 dollars, and thousands of dollars in tools were stolen. The tools included four tablets that were used in the diagnosis of vehicles. This is causing a slowdown in the rate they can fix the vehicles in their service department.

“They stole cars, they got keys, and got a cash register, I mean they hit us pretty well,” said service manager Brandon Carter.

With social media and endless access to online videos, learning has never been easier.

Some can take advantage of this, using videos that can teach them how to hotwire or how to easily pick a lock. “I mean they are telling these teenagers, or whoever they are. How to steal a car in three minutes,” said Carter.

Tracking down these vehicles and keys has been a difficult task for the store. Due to some lack of communication, the names and numbers of customers were lost.

Carter understands the frustration but his team is working around the clock to track down the keys.

“If I was a customer I would be dissatisfied also, I mean we are doing our best, I mean, I know it is frustrating,” said Carter.

The keys were hanging on a key rack behind a locked door. According to the dealership, this door was kicked in, and this is where the intruders were able to steal dozens of keys.

“It is an issue, we know it is an issue, and all the dealerships in town know it is an issue,” said Carter.

Jonesboro Police are still investigating the incident.

Carter said that if you or someone you know has a vehicle currently getting serviced at Cavenaugh Hyundai, you are encouraged to call the dealership.

