All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak

The Blytheville Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.
The Blytheville Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated.

Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded.

When our crews arrived, they found that the evacuation had ended and employees were heading back to the building.

We are still working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

