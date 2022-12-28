All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated.

Looks like the all clear was given here at the Walmart in Blytheville.

I’m working on getting more info but someone walking in said they were outside about 30 minutes. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/eBUMnrwvWn — Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) December 28, 2022

Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded.

When our crews arrived, they found that the evacuation had ended and employees were heading back to the building.

We are still working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.