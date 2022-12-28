All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville.
According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated.
Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded.
When our crews arrived, they found that the evacuation had ended and employees were heading back to the building.
We are still working to get more information.
