Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Helping you plan your day.

License plate readers added to police cars
License plate readers added to police cars
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We start our warm-up today, but we are starting the morning out on the cold side. We are starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By this afternoon, most of Region 8 will go into the 50s.

Showers return to the forecast on Thursday with the heaviest rain moving in Thursday night and into Friday.. We cannot rule out a few rumbles of thunder Friday, but the severe weather threat this week looks pretty low.

However, we could get a good rainfall with amounts between 1″-2″. New Year’s day will be a brief break from the rain chances. Thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Monday Night with some of them possibly being on the strong side. Stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro Police get new equipment.

Puppies were saved in the cold.

Servicing your car after the winter cold weather.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out...
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m.
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and...
Car crashes into a house

Latest News

A camera is mounted on the car ready to ready plates.
Police department gets new equipment
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership
Bearcats advance to NEA semifinals
75th NEA Tournament: Brookland beats Westside to advance to D2 boys semifinals
8 puppies left in the cold
8 puppies alone in the cold