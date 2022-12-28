Energy Alert
Jonesboro Airport gets influx of cash in effort to expand

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for a project that is years in the making, The Jonesboro Municipal Airport is ready for the first part of its expansion project.

The airport received a 5-million-dollar grant to strengthen its runway, the announcement comes about a month after the airport expressed frustration with the FAA after a lack of funding to widen the runway.

Bob Gibson the President of the Jonesboro Airport Commission said this is a must if they plan on moving forward.

“We have to do this if we ever expect to get any bigger planes,” Gibson said. “To make this the northeast Arkansas airport, we are going to have to do this.”

This is just the beginning as the airport is still working to get funding to widen the runway.

The project looks to break ground in March but there is no timetable for completion as Gibson said a project of this magnitude takes a long time.

