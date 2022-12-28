Keeping the car running after the freeze

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Damage to homes is common after a winter storm, but cars need as much attention, before and after.

The most important thing to do to a vehicle is to have it checked routinely. As the winter weather comes, Mike Malone, owner of Joe’s Tire and Auto said it’s important to make sure the vehicle is ready to take on the freezing temperatures.

“The main threat is going to be freezing of the engine block, the radiator, your hoses. If you don’t have the proper mixture of anti-freeze or fresh enough anti-freeze in it,” he said.

A quick trip to a local auto parts store can tell someone a lot about the anti-freeze in their vehicle.

“You can buy a test strip at the automotive parts stores, and it’ll tell you what the freezing point of your antifreeze is. That would be the most important thing of everything,” he said.

A frozen radiator can cost close to one thousand and a frozen engine block can cost someone upwards of five thousand dollars.

Salt is a dangerous substance to let stick around on a vehicle… The liquid mixture that is put on roads contains salt that gets on vehicles when it’s wet.

“All that salt is clinging to everything metal underneath that car, so it gets in your cracks and crevasses, your frame and it damages all the painted surfaces on the suspension,” he said.

If not cleaned it can cause a lot of damage, especially in places that can’t be seen easily.

“Salt is corrosive when it comes to metal, anything metal suspension-wise, frame-wise, even body-wise. It’s corrosive to anything underneath it, so the idea is to get the salt off your vehicle as soon as the weather is acceptable enough to wash it,” he said.

Salt can also damage the exterior of a vehicle and can rust parts underneath the vehicle, which can end up turning costly as replacing rusted parts can cost someone thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.