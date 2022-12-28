Energy Alert
Memorial for Benton County Detective

A public memorial service for Benton County Detective Paul Newell took place at 10:30 a.m. on...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - A public memorial service for Benton County Detective Paul Newell took place at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Cross Church in Rogers. A procession followed the service and ended at Maysville Community Cemetery.

Newell, 51, died on Dec. 17 on Walton Boulevard while escorting materials to the Fayetteville National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America event that honors fallen veterans.

Detective Newell served for 24 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. He started his career in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. His most recent position was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.

