Memphis water and the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Ten. (KAIT) - As many fans head to Memphis and question who will win the Liberty Bowl, a better question to ask is will fans be able to use the restroom at the game?

The city of Memphis issued a boil order on Dec. 24 as temperatures dropped below freezing and water pressure is low or nonexistent throughout the entire city.

This isn’t stopping the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium from hosting the 2022 Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The city of Memphis and MLGW are working through the water pressure issues at the stadium according to a news release.

Game attendees can expect 400+ porta-johns in front of the current restrooms and concession area along with eighty hand sanitizer pumps. The concession stand will remain fully operational.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. as the Kansas Jayhawks play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.